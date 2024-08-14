Connecting Hearts: Presentail's Cross-Border Gift Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Lebanese gift company allows individuals abroad to send flowers and meaningful gifts to loved ones in Lebanon and Cyprus.

- Bassel Chokor from PresentailBEIRUT, LEBANON , August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presentail, the online gift ordering and delivery platform, is delighted to announce its continued expansion. It now offers cross-border gift delivery services to Lebanon and Cyprus. Whether you're an expat or away from loved ones, Presentail makes sending love across the miles easy.Since its inception in 2018, Presentail has been dedicated to connecting families and friends, no matter where they are. With just a few clicks, customers can choose from various carefully curated gifts, including flowers, house plants, gourmet treats, and gift baskets, all available for delivery in Lebanon and Cyprus.“What was born from a personal need to celebrate my mom on Mother's Day has become a service that brings joy to families across borders every day,” says Adnan Ammache, founder of Presentail.“Presentail is more than just a delivery service- it's about creating meaningful connections. Our easy-to-use platform allows you to shop from anywhere in the world with the assurance that your gifts will be delivered with care and precision.”Presentail's gift basket and flower delivery in Cyprus ensures that their customers' heartfelt gifts arrive fresh and on time, whether in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, or Paphos. With same-day delivery available, loved ones can enjoy beautiful blooms that brighten their day and strengthen bonds, no matter the distance.For those with loved ones in Lebanon, Presentail also offers fresh flower delivery in Lebanon , covering all major cities with the same dedication to quality and timeliness. Each order is prepared with precision, ensuring every gift arrives as a perfect expression of your love and care.

Karen Naamani

Presentail

...