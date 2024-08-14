(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Rotundo Presents The Caravan Blues Tour launching January 16, 2025 in Hualtulco, Mexico. Featuring The Prado Brothers Band, Steve Strongman, and Jimmy Z.

USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blues fans, rejoice!The Caravan Blues Tour is revving up to bring the house down with an unforgettable musical experience. This electrifying tour kicks off on January 16-17, 2025, featuring a talented lineup of blues masters: David Rotundo, The Prado Brothers Band, Steve Strongman, and Jimmy Z.These acts of musical wizardry have toured in over sixty countries and shared the stage with such greats as Joe Cocker, James Cotto, Robert Cray, Enrico Crivellaro, Buddy Guy, Jeff Healey, Ronnie Hawkins, J.J. Jackson, B.B. King, Lee Oskar, Tom Petty, Rod Stewart, The Eurythmics, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Jimmie Vaughan, Willie Walker, Kim Wilson, and Johnny Winter.This incredible journey promises to deliver soul-stirring performances, showcasing the best of blues, roots, and rock. Each artist brings their unique flavor, ensuring a dynamic and captivating show.- David Rotundo: A Juno Award nominee and multiple Maple Blues Award winner, Rotundo's soulful voice and mastery of the guitar will leave you spellbound.- The Prado Brothers Band: This talented team of brothers blends blues, rock, and Latin rhythms, creating an infectious energy that'll keep you moving.- Steve Strongman: A Juno Award winner and blues virtuoso, Strongman's passionate performances and skillful guitar work will mesmerize.- Jimmy Z: A legendary harmonica player and singer, Jimmy Z's raw energy and authentic blues style will transport you to the heart of the genre.Don't miss this phenomenal opportunity to experience the best of blues, live and up close!Mark your calendars for January 16-17, 2025, and get ready to join the Caravan Blues Tour.

