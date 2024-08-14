Biopesticides Market To Register A CAGR Of 15.9% By 2031, Accompanied To Growth Trajectory Of Organic Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biopesticides was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 21.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Biopesticides are insecticides, created from substances found in nature, such as bacteria, plants, and minerals. Furthermore, many biopesticides break down organically. They decompose rapidly and do not affect groundwater or surface water. Organic farming is better than conventional farming. It has less environmental impact. The need for natural plant protection solutions is expected to rise and the growth trajectory of organic agriculture is anticipated to support the future expansion of biopesticides. The increasing acceptance of bio-based crop protection agents can be ascribed to the prioritization of organic and sustainable farming methods by stakeholders and the government.

Top Players in the Biopesticides Market

.BASF SE (Germany)

.Bayer AG(Germany)

.Biobest Group NV(Belgium)

.Certis USA L.L.C (US)

.Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

.Marrone Bio innovations (US)

.Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

.Nufarm (Australia)

.Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)

.Valent Biosciences LLC.(US)

Sustainable Solutions Unveiled: Introducing TAEGRO Bio Fungicide

The following are the key Biopesticides Market Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

In April 2020, Novozymes and Syngenta AG launched a novel bio fungicide, named TAEGRO. It would be available to purchase in Europe and Latin America. Sustainable agriculture has evolved tremendously due to this collaboration, which leverages Novozymes' experience in biological solutions and Syngenta's agricultural expertise and global reach. The composition of TAEGRO is based on beneficial bacteria. It reduces fungal infections and enhances soil health and plant resistance The usage of chemical pesticides is anticipated to decrease, sustainable agricultural methods are predicted to get promoted, and environmental harm can be mitigated with the application of this technology.

Strategic Collaboration: Marrone Bio Innovations' Biopesticides in Chile to Have a Notable Transformation

In March 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations and Anasac (Chile) signed an agreement. This agreement was related to the development and distribution of Grandevo and Venerate bioinsecticides in Chile. This collaboration transformed the development of sustainable farming practices in Chile and possibly globally. Grandevo and Venerate offer effective pest control solutions. They are well-known for their natural source. These are environmentally friendly formulations with no harm to beneficial organisms or the environment. In the next ten years, this strategic move is anticipated to have a positive impact.

Segments covered in Biopesticides Market are as follows:

.Crop Type

oCereal & Grains (Corn, Wheat, Rice and Others), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soyabean, Sunflower and Others), Roots & Vegetables (Root & Tuber Vegetables, Leafy Vegetables, Pome Fruits, Berries, Citrus Fruits and Others) and Others

.Formulation

oLiquid (Emulsifiable Concentrates, Suspension Concentrates and Soluble Liquid Concentrates), and Dry (Dry Granules, Water-Dispersible Granules and Wettable Powders)

.Application

oSeed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray and Others

.Source

oMicrobial, Biochemicals, and Beneficial Insects

.Type

oBioinsecticides (Bacillus Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, Metarhizium Anisopliae, Verticillium Lecanii, Baculovirus and Others), Biofungicides (Trichoderma, Bacillus, Pseudomonas, Streptomyces, and Others), Bionematicides (Paecilomyces Lilacinus, Bacillus Firmus and Others), Bioherbicides and Others.

Pioneering Strategies and Innovations in the Biopesticides Industry

.January 2024: Frontier Control (Bacillus velezensis), a fungicide, is expected to be obtainable, a statement from the Brazilian company Simbiose stated. The new product is a ground-applied, concentrated suspension (S.C.) microbiological fungicide.

.September 2023: Croda International Ltd.,a British specialty chemicals company, introduced Atlox BS-50, a new biopesticide. It is a ready-to-use powder for spore-forming bacteria that meets the needs of the growing biopesticide industry.



.April 2022: The Brazilian launch of FMC Corporation's new biopesticide range, Biológicos da FMC. The new brand was revealed to boost sustainable agriculture production while developing novel strategies and advanced solutions.

Embracing Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture

The demand for biological pesticides is rising due to surge in demand for organic food and agriculture globally. Rise in public awareness regarding chemicals used in food production and potential risks connected with chemical residue on food drive the rising demand for biopesticides, encouragement of growers to employ organic agricultural practices, and support for chemical-free production options. Companies are investing more in R&D, strategic acquisition, and technological adoption to maintain their market share.

