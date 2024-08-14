Azerbaijan's Population Grows Slightly In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As of July 1, 2024, Azerbaijan's population has increased by
19,243 people, or 0.2%, reaching a total of 10,200,013,
Azernews reports citing the State Statistics
Committee.
The population distribution reveals that 54.5% of residents live
in urban areas, while 45.5% reside in rural regions. The gender
distribution is almost even, with 49.8% male and 50.2% female.
In comparison, the population growth in 2023 was more
pronounced, with an increase of 53,625 people, or 0.5%, bringing
the total to 10,180,770 by January 1, 2024.
Regional distribution as of the beginning of this year shows
that 4.6% of the population lives in the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, 23.0% in Baku, and 9.2% in the Lankaran-Astara region.
Other significant concentrations include 8.6% in Absheron-Khizi,
7.3% in Garabagh, and 7.1% in Central Aran. Smaller proportions are
found in Gazakh-Tovuz (6.7%), Sheki-Zagatala (6.1%),
Ganja-Dashkasan (5.9%), Guba-Khachmaz (5.4%), Mil-Mugan (5.1%),
Shirvan-Salyan (4.9%), Nagorno-Shirvan (3.1%), and Eastern Zangazur
(3.0%). The population density across the country stands at 118
people per square kilometer.
The modest increase in Azerbaijan's population in the first half
of 2024 reflects ongoing demographic trends and regional
distribution patterns. While the growth rate has slowed compared to
previous years, the urban-rural split and regional distribution
highlight areas of significant population concentration and
potential focus for future development and infrastructure
planning.
From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan saw a decline in the
number of registered births compared to the same period last year.
The Ministry of Justice's district and city registration
departments reported 48,702 births, a decrease from 10.7 to 9.6
births per 1,000 people.
The data also indicates that among the newborns, 53.2% were boys
and 46.8% were girls. Notably, there were 1,622 sets of twins, 72
sets of triplets, and 4 sets of quadruplets born during this
period.
The reduction in birth rates reflects a significant demographic
shift in Azerbaijan. While the number of births has decreased, the
distribution of genders and multiple births highlights ongoing
trends in family dynamics. This decline may prompt further analysis
into the factors influencing birth rates and could impact future
planning and policy decisions in healthcare and social
services.
