(MENAFN) Lithuanian opposition members have raised allegations against Foreign Gabrielius Landsbergis, accusing him of making preparations to escape the country just before the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022. This claim comes amid reports that Landsbergis’ wife made a significant financial commitment on a luxury property in Greece shortly before the conflict began.



According to recent reports from Lithuanian media, in February 2022—just as tensions between Moscow and Kiev were reaching a breaking point—Landsbergis’ wife reportedly paid EUR250,000 (USD273,000) as an advance on a high-end villa situated on a Greek island. The property, covering 313 square meters, includes two terraces and a 23-square-meter guest house. It has been described as discreetly located behind a tall fence, with both Lithuanian and Greek flags observed on the premises.



Opposition MP Agnes Sirinskiene criticized the timing of the purchase, suggesting that it indicated Landsbergis’ readiness to flee in anticipation of a possible escalation of hostilities. “It was clear that war in Ukraine was inevitable. It is obvious that Landsbergis, in the face of a difficult geopolitical situation, was ready to sharpen his skis,” Sirinskiene remarked in an interview with Delfi. She expressed her shock over the coinciding timing of the villa's purchase.



As Landsbergis is currently on vacation and not expected to return to his duties until September, he has yet to address these allegations. Meanwhile, opposition MPs are preparing to question him about the matter during the next plenary session of the Lithuanian parliament. The controversy surrounding Landsbergis has fueled further debate on his role and actions in the context of Lithuania's response to the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

