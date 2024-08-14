Musk proposes interview to Kamala Harris

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has extended an invitation to United States Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris to join him for an interview on his X Spaces platform. This offer follows Musk's recent two-hour conversation with former President Donald Trump, which has been described by Trump’s campaign as the "interview of the century." The discussion with Trump, which covered a range of topics including the upcoming November election, a recent assassination attempt on Trump, the Ukraine conflict, and United States relations with Russia and China, reportedly achieved 1 billion views according to Musk.



In a post on X, Musk expressed his eagerness to host Harris on his platform as well, following his extensive dialogue with Trump. The invitation to Harris has not yet received an official response. However, the Vice President's campaign quickly reacted to the Trump interview, sending out a fundraising email that criticized Musk. The campaign accused Musk of using his "purchased platform" to propagate Trump’s "unhinged and hateful agenda" and labeled him as a “lackey for Team MAGA.” The email urged supporters to contribute USD25 to counter what it described as misleading claims made during the interview.



The Harris campaign's criticism reflects broader tensions between Musk and the Vice President’s team. Following the Trump interview, the Harris-Walz team issued a statement condemning the conversation as "unhinged" and criticizing Trump's campaign as being driven by "self-obsessed rich guys" who are out of touch with the needs of the middle class. They also pointed out technical difficulties that plagued the live broadcast of the interview, which Musk attributed to a "massive" cyberattack.



The developments underscore the contentious relationship between high-profile media figures and political candidates. Musk's invitation to Harris, coupled with the sharp responses from her campaign, highlights the ongoing media and political dynamics as the United States presidential election approaches. The situation continues to evolve, with significant implications for the intersection of social media, political discourse, and electoral strategies.

