Fire At Russian Savasleyka Airbase Detected By NASA Satellites

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A NASA satellite recorded a fire near the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia after a drone strike.

This is reported by Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

'Satellites of the system for detecting fires on the surface of the earth recorded a fire in the area of the Savasleyka military airfield, which was attacked by drones last night. The fact of the explosion on the territory of the airbase is also confirmed by the geolocation of one of the eyewitnesses' videos,' the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, where the Savasleyka military airfield is located, this morning, and local authorities said that air defence was operating. According to eyewitnesses, there were ten hits.

Ten blasts reported as Russia'sairfield comes under drone attack

Savasleyka is home to, among other things, MiG-31 aircraft, Kinzhal missile carriers, and a branch of the 4th State Centre for Aviation Personnel Training and Military Testing of the Russian Defence Ministry.

In addition, local publics also write about explosions at the Russian military airfields of Borisoglebsk and Baltimore.

Photo: