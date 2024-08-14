Kate Hudson Brings ‘Good Horse’ Home, Channels Her Inner Cowgirl

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Kate Hudson channeled her inner adventurous cowgirl as she said that the“good horse” came home.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a of riding a horse, the actress spoke about taking care of some“ranch business”.

“The good horse came home (and then had to take care of some ranch business which you'll hear about in my next post),” she wrote as the caption.

For the background score, she used the track“Good horses” by Lainey Wilson featuring Miranda Lambert. The actress did not share any details about her upcoming“ranch business”.

Last month, the actress shared that she was overwhelmed with flirty messages from famous men.

She shared that celebrities did not hesitate to send her flirty messages when she decided to take a break from relationships in her thirties.

"Look, it's a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful. Like, 'Oh, that one snuck in.' But I had a ton (of DMs) ... I like to flirt, which is why I had to go through a year without flirting. Yeah, now it's done," Hudson said on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

Hudson first talked about her celebrity admirers in May, reports co.

"I was at that place where I was like, 'I don't want to keep repeating any patterns anymore'. I have a great therapist who was like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it'," speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she had said.