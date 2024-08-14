Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, began the day at 9,976.68 points, marking an increase of 0.57 percent or 56.07 points from the previous closing value. This rise follows the positive performance of the on Tuesday, when it had gained 0.94 percent to reach 9,920.61 points, with a notable trading volume of 78 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.34 billion.



The US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was reported at 33.5650 as of 9:55 a.m. local time (0655GMT). Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was 36.9182, and the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) exchange rate stood at 43.0692.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold remained relatively high, with one ounce priced at USD2,506.10. Brent crude oil, a key global benchmark, was trading at around USD81.16 per barrel. These figures reflect the ongoing dynamics in the global markets as investors and analysts monitor economic indicators and market conditions.



The increase in the BIST 100 index highlights a positive trend for Turkish equities, suggesting investor confidence or favorable market conditions in the country. This shift is important as it contrasts with recent market volatility and demonstrates the fluctuating nature of financial markets.

