1000 Micro Units To Be Supported Through Project 'Puthiya Payanam- Valarchiyai Noki' In Tamil Nadu

The Confederation of Indian (CII) launched its Tamil Nadu Micro Entrepreneurs Forum to support 1000 Micro enterprises in nine districts initially including, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Tuticorin, and Salem.

At a recent event in Chennai, for Industries T R B Rajaa highlighted the sector's importance, noting that MSMEs contribute 30 per cent of Tamil Nadu's industrial output and 45 per cent of its exports.

Tamil Nadu has established itself as a significant contributor to India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, according to recent statements by state officials and industry leaders.

The southern state accounts for 15 per cent of the country's MSME sector, employing approximately 14 million people.

The state also leads in women-run MSMEs, with over one million units managed by female entrepreneurs.

R Dinesh, Past President, CII, announced the launch of the 'Puthiya Payanam: Valarchiyai Noki' project, which aims to support 1,000 micro entrepreneurs across these districts.

This initiative, supported by TVS Mobility, marks the first intervention of the Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

Industry leaders emphasised Tamil Nadu's position as a prime investment destination, citing its resourcefulness and skilled labour force.

CII Tamil Nadu Chairman Srivats Ram stressed the importance of supporting micro enterprises in achieving the state's goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy and contributing to India's broader development objectives.

The event was attended by key figures including CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee and CII Southern Region Chairperson R Nandini, underscoring the collaborative effort between government and industry to foster MSME growth in the state.

This development highlights Tamil Nadu's growing importance in India's MSME landscape and the concerted efforts being made to support and expand this crucial sector of the economy.

(KNN Bureau)