(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - 2024-2043 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Key Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Turbofan engines market has been in a state of flux post-pandemic with strong passenger traffic & fleet utilization recovery in commercial aviation which has now even surpassed the pre-2019 level, spearheaded by the narrow body segment, leading to surging demand for new engines as well as engine MRO activity while supply chain & capacity constraints along with skilled workforce shortages on the supply side, which are likely to persist at least through early to mid-2026, have rendered it almost impossible for the engine OEMs to be able to meet that level of demand.

The situation has become further acute as the in-service, older generation engines, namely, CFM56-3, 5B & 7B and the V2500; are also due for maintenance simultaneously, ranging from initial shop visits for the V2500 to heavy maintenance for the CFM56; and given that the MRO activity volumes for these older generation engines are going to be substantial over near term.

Further, teething troubles & durability issues over latest generation engines, including, both CFM's LEAP and Pratt & Whitney's GTF engine family, have hit the carriers hard, especially over GTF's issues with almost 350 GTF engines scheduled to be grounded annually to receive fixes through 2026, as per regulatory mandates, which have compounded the issues being faced by the carriers as rental & spare engines, too, have become scarce.

The in-service fleet of CFM's LEAP engines, too, is receiving retrofit kits, featuring a reverse bleed system, to tackle carbon deposit issues to increase on-wing time while Airbus is exhorting CFM to stick to delivery schedules of the LEAP-1A engines to the A320neo family FALs to avoid further disruption to production. In the wide body segment, Rolls Royce, too, has been grappling with similar durability issues on its Trent 1000 & XWB-97 engine programs and is on track to resolve them by 2026 amid steadily improving fleet utilization levels in the wide body segment.

The surging demand for new aircrafts in the narrow body segment has spurred the need for production rate ramp-ups across OEMs who chalked out plans for ambitious rate increases over leading single aisle programs in 2022 & 2023. However, supply chain constraints, especially at the engine OEMs level, are not in a position to be able to support any kind of rate increases going forward as engine deliveries by them to the OEMs are still below the 2019 levels.

Among narrow body aircraft programs, Airbus' A321XLR is scheduled for certification and EIS in the second-half of 2024 while Boeing's 737 MAX program is being produced at a level of 38 aircrafts per month, as per FAA's mandate, to ensure quality improvements for enhanced safety. Airbus is, now, gunning ambitiously for a production rate increase to 75 aircrafts per month for the A320neo family in 2027, after having faltered over the same earlier owing to supply chain issues, while it will take another 2-3 years for Boeing to reach its former peak production level cumulatively while facing a plethora of issues ranging from regulatory, financial with rising debt & interest payouts, operational performance across programs to imminent leadership transition.

Thus, post-pandemic supply chain issues combined with durability issues on current generation engines and older generation engines becoming due for maintenance along with frantic demands from the aircraft OEMs to increase production levels while also being required to invest towards R&D to develop sustainable technology solutions for commercial aviation's future; have collectively created a sort of Gordian knot for the engine OEMs, which will take at least another couple of years to be resolved. The engine OEMs, along with their industry partners, are currently investing substantially towards MRO capacity & capability addition to meet surging demand levels from the carriers.

For instance, GE has just announced an investment of $1 billion through 2029 towards expanding capacity at its existing global MRO sites and setting up new facilities across key regions globally to equip itself for the upcoming, scheduled maintenance requirements of LEAP engines. The long-term market fundamentals, thus, remain bullish with strong long-term aircraft deliveries and fleet growth projections by the industry.

Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.



Part 1 of the report takes a look at the current Market Size, Dynamics & Competitive Landscape for Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on Engine OEMs, including, Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans, product portfolio & financial analysis and a SWOT analysis on them. Part 3 projects market evolution for Commercial Aircraft Engines over near to medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, demand growth projections with identification of key growth markets, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, potential growth opportunities and demand outlook for commercial aviation turbofan engines over the next two decades.

Company Coverage:



GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce Safran (CFM International)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1

Section 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Backdrop & Overview

1.1 Introduction & Market Overview

1.2 Global Aviation Gas Turbine Engines Market - Key Segments

1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market

1.4 Market Size - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - in Units & Value

1.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Fleet - Distribution by Engine Manufacturers

1.6 Global Commercial Jet Aircraft Fleet - Share of Engine Manufacturers

1.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Drivers

Section 2: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Competitive Landscape

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Market Shares for Engine OEMs - In Units & Value

2.3 Market Shares for Engine OEMs across Narrow Body Aircraft Segment

2.4 Market Shares for Engine OEMs across Wide Body Aircraft Segment

2.5 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers - Regional Aircraft Segment

2.6 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers across key Aircraft Programs - In Units

Part 2: Analysis on Engine OEMs

Analysis on Top 4 Engine Manufacturers - Commercial Aircraft Turbofans



GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce Safran (CFM International)

Section 3: Business Structure & Snapshot - On Top 4 Engine OEMs



Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Engine Families, Presence on Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization

Key Executives Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 4: Financial Performance Snapshot

Charts & Analysis for each Company:



Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend CAPEX Trend

Section 5 - Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis

For Each of the Top 4 Engine Manufacturers



Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth Threats to be Mitigated

Section 6: Key Strategies & Plans

For Each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers -



Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Engine Manufacturer

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part 3

Section 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2024-2043

9.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the Commercial Aviation Market

9.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2024-2043

9.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aircrafts through 2043 across Segments -

9.4 Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines: 2024-2043

9.5 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Projections for Market Segments - In Units and Value - Through 2043

9.6 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value - Through 2043

9.7 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions - Through 2043 - In Units and Value

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900