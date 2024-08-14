(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukraine clarified its position regarding the recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, emphasizing that it does not seek to occupy Russian territory but aims to protect its own citizens. Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, stated at a press conference in Kyiv, “Unlike Russia, Ukraine doesn’t need something that belongs to someone else. Ukraine has no interest in taking over the territory of Kursk region, but we do want to protect the lives of our people.” He emphasized that Ukraine’s actions are driven by the need to defend itself from ongoing Russian strikes.



Tykhyi noted that Russia has launched over 2,000 strikes from Kursk toward Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region since early summer, and Ukraine lacks the capability for long-range strikes to counter these attacks effectively. He explained that Ukraine’s incursions are necessary to liberate border areas from Russian troops and to prevent further attacks on Ukrainian territory. “We will continue to do so in ways deemed necessary to ensure security and protect Ukraine,” he said. Additionally, Tykhyi mentioned that these incursions also serve to prevent Russia from reinforcing its positions on the Donetsk front, thereby helping to preserve Ukrainian lives and territory.



The spokesman also addressed Russia's claims of provocation, asserting that Ukraine’s actions are legitimate under its right to self-defense as outlined by the UN Charter. He urged Russia to agree to a just peace based on Ukraine's Peace Formula to end the cross-border raids. Tykhyi suggested that Ukraine's actions are designed to protect its people and territory from Russian aggression, rather than seeking to expand its control over Russian lands.



Last Tuesday, Russia reported that Ukrainian forces, including tanks and armored vehicles, had attacked military positions near two border settlements in Kursk. Moscow has since been actively repelling these incursions and countering airstrikes on Kursk and surrounding areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Ukrainian actions as a “large-scale provocation” and “indiscriminate shooting.” In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented that Russia had brought the conflict to Ukrainian land and should be held accountable for its actions.

