Asian Communications Network Launches In The UK

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Three leading PR practitioners have unveiled the Asian Communications (ACN), an initiative that aims to empower ethnically diverse professionals within the UK's communications industry.



This network seeks to address the pressing need for greater representation, support, and inclusion of professionals from Asian backgrounds, in a bid to reshape the industry's landscape and champion diversity at every level. It comes amid sustained racist, anti-immigrant rioting in the UK, which has shaken the country's Asian communities.



Research from both the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) indicates that only 5% of the industry is represented by Asian PR professionals, despite the

2021 census

revealing that

9.3% of the population of

England and Wales is British Asian. Adjacent industries, such as media and marketing, face similar challenges in attracting and retaining ethnically diverse professionals.



The network is founded by

Advita Patel, CEO of CommsRebel and president-elect of CIPR; Curzon PR CEO Farzana Baduel and Lynn CEO Shayoni Lynn.



"True diversity and inclusion go beyond token gestures; they require a deep commitment to embedding equitable practices into the very fabric of the communications industry," said Patel. "It's about creating an environment where every voice is heard and valued, fostering not just representation but genuine belonging."



The ACN will focus on three drivers of progress:



- Connection: Establishing a robust, inclusive network that fosters a sense of belonging and mutual support. A series of events will run throughout the year to bring together the community and facilitate connection.



- Collaboration: Facilitating partnerships and collaborative efforts to amplify our collective voice and impact alongside allies. ACN strives to elevate Asian professionals in the communications industry by providing opportunities, visibility, and advocacy for their contributions.





- Curiosity: Encouraging engagement, learning, and curiosity in the media, marketing, and PR fields among diverse professionals and fostering the next generation. Activities will include workshops, mentoring, building career advancement resources, and speaking in schools and universities to attract more diverse entry-level talent.



"Representation delivers across our industry's triple bottom line: our people, the public, and profit," said Baduel. "PR campaigns and media outlets lacking inclusion have real-world consequences, as seen in vaccine hesitancy during COVID-19. Recent media coverage and rhetoric around immigration and minorities have severely impacted ethnic minority communities, undermining social cohesion and our country's values of tolerance and respect."



Free membership is available for all, with opportunities to invest in an elevated paid tier for £15 p/m. Since its launch one week ago, more than 200 members have joined the community. The network is open to British Asians and allies outside the British Asian ethnic community who believe in its shared mission to uphold British values of diversity, tolerance and respect.



“Misinformation is one of the biggest threats to society, as we have seen in the last two weeks in the UK," said Lynn. "As responsible communicators, our professional obligation is to combat these threats to society by fostering understanding, trust, and collaboration between communities. A forum like ACN provided much-needed reassurance to our colleagues during these difficult weeks, and we hope that we are able to provide support in many more ways to shine a spotlight on the talent, energy, and expertise that colleagues from Asian backgrounds bring to our PR and communications industry."

