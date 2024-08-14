Hezbollah Launched Rockets Towards N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 14 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah attacked the Mount Neria base, a battalion leadership headquarters of Israel's Golani Brigade forces, with volleys of Katyusha rockets, late last night, according to Lebanese TV al-Manar.

Earlier, Hezbollah launched over 20 rockets from southern Lebanon, at the Meron base in northern Israel.

Al-Manar reported that, heavy rocket fire, explosions, and sirens were heard in Western Galilee.

Hezbollah announced that, its fighters targeted an Israeli deployment at the Jal Al-Deir site, with a barrage of rockets at 10:00 pm yesterday, hitting them directly.

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the Lebanese villages of At Tiri, Haddatha, and Rchaf around midnight.

Israeli warplanes also conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam, as well as, the municipality of Kunin, it noted.– NNN-NNA