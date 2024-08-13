Ibovespa Rallies To 132,000 Led By Financial Sector And Global Market Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa marks its sixth consecutive gain, climbing by 0.98% to reach 132,397.97 points, an increase of 1,282.07 points.



This level, last seen in January, underscores a strong performance period where the index ascended by over 7,000 points in just six days from an initial 125,200 points.



In tandem with the stock market, the Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar. The dollar dropped to R$5.44, a decrease of 0.84%.



This movement came after US wholesale inflation figures came in lower than anticipated, hinting at a possible slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes.



This prospect also buoyed Wall Street indices, which closed higher. Further positive developments were noted in Brazil's agricultural outlook, with the IBGE upgrading its crop forecasts.







Along with a 1.7% increase in June's service sector output-the strongest since December-this promises a bolstered GDP for the second quarter.



The service sector's growth is primarily reflected in the information and communication sub-sectors and family services. This growth indicates robust labor market conditions and sustained fiscal transfers.

Economic Performance and Market Developments

Rodolfo Margato, an economist from XP, highlighted the unexpected strength in the service sector in June. This aligns with predictions of a GDP performance similar to the first quarter of 2024.



Additionally, political developments could influence economic conditions. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco indicated that resolutions on state debt issues and tax reliefs are expected within the week.



Sector-wise, significant contributions to the Ibovespa 's performance came from the banking sector, with Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, and Santander seeing gains between 1.17% and 2.83%.



Retailers also showed strong performance, with Assaí and Magazine Luiza appreciating over 2%. In contrast, Lojas Renner dipped slightly by 0.13%.



Aerospace manufacturer Embraer enjoyed a 0.92% rise after securing a new aircraft order, and the steel industry represented by CSN and CSN Mineração recorded substantial gains of 4.37% and 6.29%, respectively.



However, not all was positive. Natura saw an 8.85% decline following reports of increased losses and a bankruptcy filing in the US for its subsidiary Avon Products.



This was alongside minor drops in shares of Vale and Petrobras, influenced by international commodity price movements.



Looking ahead, the consumer inflation data in the US could potentially disrupt the current positive trend in the Ibovespa. However, with Brazilian retail data on the horizon, the markets remain hopeful for continued favorable news.

MENAFN13082024007421016031ID1108551460