Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival Delivers The Goods

Trade Marketing Manager at Moneymusk Rums, Kaydeon Thomas (left) and Communications Manager at J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, Dominic Bell (right) celebrate another successful year of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival.

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly-anticipated fifth staging of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival unfolded on Thursday, July 17, 2024, at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex, marking a milestone in the showcasing of Jamaica as home to the finest rums, delectable cuisines, art, and entertainment.

Undaunted by gray skies and heavy downpours, rum and music lovers braved the weather with umbrellas in hand and spirits high to enjoy the celebration of culture and history. Patrons were not disappointed as they were feted to an immersive, personalised experience with rum seminars by Appleton Estate and Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum; a variety of rum-themed tastings, giveaways from three of Jamaica's most distinguished rum producers: Worthy Park Estate, Moneymusk Rum, and Hampden Estate Rum.

“The spirit of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival shone through today and I am incredibly proud of the creativity, effort and energy of all of our sponsors here with us today for our fifth year. Each year, we strive to create a truly special experience, that is both educational and entertaining for rum enthusiasts, and this year delivered just that” stated Dominic Bell, Communications Manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd.

Thrilled at the reception of patrons at her interactive display, Trade Marketing Manager at Moneymusk Rums, Kaydeon Thomas noted,“Well, we have certainly been having a great time over at the Moneymusk booth. Patrons have especially enjoyed our Money Tropical Rum cocktail made with our white overproof rum and our other featured cocktails. Patrons had a grand time playing games, giveaways and engaging with our team. We featured a new label for our white overproof rum which has been well received by persons.”

“We're very happy to be returning for the fourth consecutive year here at the Rum Festival. We haven't let the rain get to us. Throughout our booth we've had so much activity and good vibes happening. It's a rum festival so of course we've had rum samplings galore plus giveaways, live cocktail mixology sessions with our international mixologists all the way from Boston, Massachusetts. Our in-house DJ's have kept the energy high for patrons all day and into the night,” shared Tameka West, marketing manager at Worthy Park Estates.

Over the years, the Jamaica Rum Festival has established itself as a market leader in combining rum education with wider Jamaican culture. This has been further cemented by the Rum Festivals' continuous recognition as a national product by the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Staying true to its historic roots, the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival featured a collection of Jamaican jewellers and craftsmen showcasing their well-crafted, colourful handmade pieces made from natural and recyclable materials including bamboo, calabash, lignum vitae, wood, coconut shell and even breadfruit, in the Artisan Village.

According to Sculpture Artist, Tyrree Henry“This is my first time at Appleton Rum Festival. It's been a different experience for me, I've enjoyed interacting with so many different people and showcasing my talent to a new crowd. I am a sculpture, and I think it is amazing to have artists like myself meet and share space with other creatives. I made a few sales and that has made me very happy, so I will be coming back next year.”

The day-to-evening extravaganza did not disappoint music lovers as they navigated through the vibrant festival grounds. DJ's Squeak, Bloodline Franco, DJ/MC Brush1The Road Marshal delivered on their promise to keep the 'feel good' energy going, even in the slightly chilly weather.

The unforgettable musical journey switched into high gear as the sun set and patrons, with cups in hand gathered by the main stage to enjoy the pre-show performances by New Wave, a special presentation by sponsors Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.

Representing a unique collective of emerging and established reggae talent, the New Wave pre-show shone a spotlight on the vocal and lyrical talents of featured acts: Royal Blu, Amanyea, Iotosh, Joby Jay, Friday Night Cru, DJs, Fatalic and Boomdraw.

Following his soul-stirring performance, newcomer to the Rum Festivals stage, Iotosh noted,“It was... Wow! The crowd was so welcoming and positive. I was happy that they were really into the music, singing along to the songs, and giving me that really great energy. I love to see an audience enjoy themselves. I came here open and ready to just hol' a joy with the people.”

Next to take the stage was Internationally acclaimed, Dancehall Artiste Harry Toddler. Toddler had fans dancing in jubilation to classic hits.

The highlight of the festival was the electrifying performance by the legendary King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, accompanied by the 'Jamrock Orchestra' from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

Opening with the bass-rich 'Romie' The Grammy Award-winning artist delivered a sentimental performance that had fans rocking to his timeless classics. Hits like 'Old Dog', 'Sim Simma', 'Blackboard', and 'Let Him Go' resonated through the Catherine Hall grounds, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

“We are proud to have been able to share in this first-of-a-kind performance for the“King of the Dancehall”. The Orchestra has customarily been unveiled at our annual JaRIA awards over the last 15 years, but we are now comfortable in helping to transform the soundscape that supports Jamaica's finest artistes, all year round, as requested. The Orchestra features notable musicians including Kenroy Mullings on Guitar, Brinton Haughton on Keys, Gay Magnus on Pan Emily Elliott on Cello, Tafane Buschaecab on Baritone Sax and Carlton Jarrett on Bass,” explained JaRIA Chairman, Director of the Orchestra and Drummer, Ewan Simpson.

The presentation featured orchestral arrangements by Wade Johnson, Brinton Haughton, Djenee Greaves, JaRIA Vice Chairman Everol 'Stingwray' Wray as well as JarIA Chairman, Ewan Simpson.

As the festival concluded, the sense of achievement and joy was palpable. The Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival once again reinforced its status as a premier cultural event, celebrating the rich traditions and spirited future of Jamaican rum.

