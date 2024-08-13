Colombia Emerges As A Premier Destination For Medical Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first half of 2024, Colombia welcomed a 7% increase in international tourists compared to the previous year.



These visitors sought not only leisure but also medical treatments and wellness experiences.



Advanced medical and competitive pricing enhance Colombia's allure, positioning it as a key player in global .



Colombia's medical advancements and scenic spots synergize, making it a top choice for health tourism.



The country saw an 8.5% rise in foreign arrivals during this period, with Antioquia emerging as a favorite.



This growth underscores Colombia's burgeoning role as a health tourism leader, calling for better international marketing and improved infrastructure.







Paula Cortés Calle, President of Anato, stresses the need for strategic alignment to boost Colombia's global stature.



She advocates for professional and entrepreneurial training in this sector, ensuring enriching experiences for visitors.



A significant number of health tourists are from the United States, making up 41%, with the Netherlands at 18%, and Panama at 7%.



These visitors spend generously, averaging $3,257 each, almost double that of leisure tourists.



This financial impact is pivotal, supporting local jobs and motivating travel agencies to expand their offerings.



Agencies now combine medical services with travel and lodging, aiming to prolong visits and enhance the Colombian experience.



This upward trend in health tourism spotlights Colombia's reputation as an affordable, high-quality medical destination, reflecting strategic moves to attract this profitable market.

