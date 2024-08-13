Ketchum's Koray Camgöz Named Taylor Bennett Foundation CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Taylor Bennett Foundation, which encourages diverse talent to join the communications industry, has named Ketchum's Koray Camgöz as its new CEO.

Camgöz joins the 15-year-old foundation during a period of growth and expansion, the group said.



Camgöz has spent the last year as a Ketchum director and was PRCA's director of communications and marketing before that. He also held several roles at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations including, most recently, the organization's PR manager.



Camgöz succeeds Melissa Lawrence, who left the organization in 2023 after four-plus years as chief executive.



“I am so delighted that after a strong competitive process, supported by Perrett Laver, we have found such an exceptional candidate,” said foundation chair Sarah Pinch.“Koray's commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion is writ large, and those in the industry who know him have seen that passion in action. His roles at the CIPR, PRCA and latterly at Ketchum have all had ED&I at their heart.”



Ketchum CEO of Global Markets Jo-ann Roberston said,“Koray joined Ketchum UK in 2023 and has made significant contributions to the business. His leadership in working with technology clients and his dedication to delivering creative campaigns focused on diversity and inclusion have been instrumental to our success. His active role in Ketchum's Inclusion Council has provided a vital inclusive lens to our workforce practices and initiatives.



“We thank Koray for his exceptional efforts and are delighted for him to take on this new role that aligns with his experience and values. We look forward to continuing our partnership with him and the Taylor Bennett Foundation and wish him all the best in driving progress as he enters this exciting new chapter,” she said.







