AMERICAN INTEGRITY INSURANCE EXPANDS COVERAGE TO MORE SOUTH CAROLINA HOMEOWNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Regional Insurer Offering Coverage for Homes Up to 75 Years Old in The Palmetto State

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Integrity Insurance, a leading regional provider of property insurance solutions, proudly announces it is now providing coverage for homes up to 75 years old in South Carolina.

The company, which began providing home insurance coverage in South Carolina in 2022, is continually expanding its presence across the Southeast. With a wide array of insurance solutions and nearly two decades of success, this latest move underscores the company's commitment to steady and strategic growth.

"The success we've achieved in South Carolina since launching our program has paved the way for American Integrity to broaden our capacity to even more South Carolinians" said Bob Ritchie, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to expand our footprint in South Carolina as we firmly establish American Integrity Insurance as a premier market for dynamic, comprehensive and dependable home insurance solutions for consumers in the Southeast U.S."

American Integrity Insurance's enhanced homeowners policy in South Carolina offers wind mitigation credits and a variety of discounts to help customers save on premiums while maintaining robust coverage. Well-maintained homes valued up to $1.5M are eligible to receive this coverage.

"We are extremely pleased to embark upon this next step in our Company's strategy in South Carolina," said Jon Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer. "We are grateful to our agency partners and customers who have placed their trust in us in the Palmetto State thus far, and we look forward to serving thousands more in the years to come. American Integrity has the staff, leadership, technology, and processes in place to provide the products, service, and protection that our customers deserve."



For more information, visit

American Integrity Insurance .

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance, a prominent regional residential property insurer, serves 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company is dedicated to protecting homeowners with innovative and reliable coverage options. Our mission is to deliver exceptional service and value to our policyholders, ensuring peace of mind and financial security. We are committed to market leadership, excellence, and the well-being of our agents, policyholders, and employees.

For more information, please visit the company's website at , call 866-968-8390, or connect with the company on

Facebook ,

X ,

LinkedIn , or

Instagram .

Media Contact:

Toni Logan

[email protected]

813-512-6672

SOURCE American Integrity Insurance Group