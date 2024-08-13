عربي


Rockwell Automation And Building Material Company Cimento Itambé Optimize Predictability And Energy Usage In Cement Production

8/13/2024 2:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cement production has its challenges-notably, the variability of resources can make kilns difficult to control and manage. Cimento Itambé wanted to optimize kiln productivity, increase mill productivity, and reduce energy use.

Rockwell automation (NYSE:ROK) worked with Cimento Itambé to implement model predictive control (MPC) technology . MPC allowed Cimento Itambé to standardize operational processes, gain more equipment availability, and use less energy in their cement manufacturing process.

The first phase of the project, targeting the kilns, was completed in late 2022. During this phase, Cimento Itambé experienced a 5% increase in productivity, a 2% reduction in energy use in each kiln, and overall, more stable temperatures.

The second phase, improving the grinding operations, was completed in 2023. During this phase, Cimento Itambé realized a 5% reduction in energy usage, a 5-10% increase in productivity, and fewer disruptions in feeding or stops related to high vibrations.

Learn more about how MPC technology can put cement plants on the path to more stable production, reduced energy usage, and higher throughput.

