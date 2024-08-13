ACCA and Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini Launch Financial Literacy Programme to Empower 600 Students & Community Members

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 13, 2024: ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body, in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini, conducted FinLit Festivals, interactive events focused on promoting financial literacy among students. These events marked the launch of ACCA's Financial Literacy programme at two schools in Chithode, Tamil Nadu, and Macherla, Andhra Pradesh, aimed at empowering students in grades 6-9 with essential financial skills at no cost.

Financial literacy plays a pivotal role in shaping young minds, providing them with practical knowledge on smart money management, understanding banking services, evaluating investment options and preparing them for future financial needs. By introducing these concepts early on, ACCA aims to empower students with practical finance knowledge and create a generation that is not only financially savvy but also capable of making prudent financial decisions.



The launch of the Financial Literacy Programme also included parents of the students and the broader community from Chithode and Macherla. ACCA members engaged with the community on the subjects of banking and finance, providing them with insights and practical knowledge. The programme also included skit performances by students, which focussed on key financial concepts such as the benefits of banking, the perils of using money lenders, and the risks associated with chit funds. The overall programme was designed with the intention of not just educating, but also entertaining the students, while leaving the audience with a memorable learning experience.



Speaking on the launch of the programme, Md. Sajid Khan, Director- India, ACCA, said, “We are excited to launch the ACCA Financial Literacy Programme in partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini. Financial literacy is not just a skill—it's a lifeline that empowers individuals to make informed decisions, plan for the future, and achieve their dreams. By educating young minds early on, we are laying the foundation for a financially secure and prosperous future of the country. Our collaboration aims to inspire and equip these students with the knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of the financial world confidently. Together, we are not just teaching finance; we are fostering a generation of financially savvy, responsible citizens.”



Prasanthi Nilayam-based Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vahini, Mrs. Karuna Munshi celebrates the intersectionality of the FinLit festival as a historic and collaborative milestone. "It's refreshing how a professional body, a philanthropic digital education project and a private school with many first-generation learners can come together for the good of the larger community. It is a rare but powerful vision alignment aimed at giving back to our communities," she says.





