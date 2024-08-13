Hotel In Raleigh Redeveloped Into Luxury Residential Apartments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





All units are fully renovated, with marble countertops, and private outdoor space.





Tremendous amenities including a clubhouse with ping pong, shuffleboard, lounge areas, a pet washing station, full gym, co-working area, large pool, grilling area, electric car charging and more.

Adaptive Reuse Of An Underutilized Property Is A Win-Win For The Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A hotel (located at 2715 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh) has been successfully converted to "The Harrison", a modern residential rental apartment community.

The 140-unit conversion project was greenlighted by government authorities in mid-2023.

The "gut renovation" of the 1983 hotel has been completed, and the first tenants have already moved in. The property was developed by Certes Partners ( ) and principals from the Hakimian Organization and is located just 8 minutes from downtown Raleigh.

The first residents of the community have moved into the 120 Studio & 20 one-bedroom apartments in early July.

New residents are treated to luxury amenities such as new stainless steel kitchens, a fitness center, a lounge, pool, private balconies & yards, coworking center, WiFi immediately upon move-in, package lockers for receiving resident's packages, a dog run, pet washing area, keyless access with a smartphone, vaulted ceilings in select apartments, and onsite property management.

"We were pleased to transform an underwhelming hotel into a much-needed housing for this wonderful community", says Sunder Jambunathan, a principal from Certes Partners.

Mr. Jambunathan stated that the apartment rents are an attractive value compared to other newly-built communities while providing the same luxury amenities as other newly constructed apartments in the market. Prospective renters have especially taken to the pre-furnished apartments due to their ease of immediate move-in.

Mr. Jambunathan added that many local hotels are good candidates for conversion to residential apartments, due to declines in hotel occupancy rates; however, local zoning codes that allow such "as-of-right" conversions are rare but we are looking for more opportunities across the country to provide high quality and affordable housing.

The Harrison ( ) has 140 apartments which feature sleek new finishes.

35 of the apartments are pre-furnished. The pet friendly community includes a dog run and many units include private outdoor space including fenced in, fully furnished private yards.

