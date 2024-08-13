EU`s Borrell calls for sanctions against Israeli ministers

(MENAFN) In a provocative statement, European Union foreign affairs Josep Borrell has called for sanctions against Israeli ministers whom he accuses of "incitement to war crimes." This demand follows controversial comments made by members of Israel's far-right coalition regarding Gaza.



Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently suggested that cutting off aid to Gaza would be preferable to negotiating a "surrender" deal with Hamas. This statement was made as Israel prepares to resume ceasefire discussions on August 15. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also stirred controversy earlier in the week by arguing that it might be "justified and moral" to allow Gazans to starve until Israeli hostages are freed.



Borrell condemned these remarks as dangerous incitements to war crimes and declared that such sanctions should be a priority on the European Union's agenda. His comments highlight growing international pressure on Israel, particularly as discussions about potential sanctions against senior Israeli officials intensify.



The calls for sanctions are not isolated. Several countries, including the United States, have already implemented measures targeting individual Israeli citizens and settler organizations in response to violence in the occupied West Bank. There is mounting pressure to extend these sanctions to high-ranking Israeli politicians, including members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

