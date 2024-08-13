Russian Soldier shoots down Ukrainian drone

(MENAFN) A circulating on social shows a dramatic moment when a Russian soldier shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone that was approaching a military transport vehicle. The undated footage, which appeared on several Russian Telegram channels covering the Ukraine conflict, captures a tense encounter involving a speeding Russian squad and an incoming drone.



In the video, the Russian are seen in full combat gear traveling at high speed. As the drone, a small four-rotor aircraft, rapidly approaches from behind, one soldier exclaims, “F**k, it’s not friendly.” Another soldier quickly grabs his assault rifle and fires at the drone, which is now only a few meters from the vehicle. The first shot strikes the drone, causing sparks to fly and the aircraft to lose its payload. The drone flips over and crashes, resulting in a loud explosion as soldiers react with expletives in the background.



The footage reveals that the electronic warfare system designed to intercept such threats had failed, leading to the need for manual intervention. Following the incident, the soldiers commend the shooter for his precise marksmanship.



Drones have become a significant asset in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, utilized by both sides for a variety of tactical purposes, including reconnaissance, fire control, and direct attacks. Kamikaze drones, in particular, are noted for their effectiveness and cost-efficiency in targeting military vehicles, including expensive tanks. The video highlights the increasing role of these unmanned systems in modern warfare and the critical need for effective countermeasures.

