EU issues threat to Musk due to Trump interview

(MENAFN) European Commissioner Thierry Breton has issued a stern warning to Elon Musk, owner of the social platform X (formerly Twitter), demanding increased censorship of "harmful content" in light of Musk's upcoming interview with former United States President Donald Trump. Breton's letter, sent ahead of the live broadcast scheduled for Monday night, underscores the European Union's concerns about the potential spread of inflammatory material during the high-profile event.



Musk’s planned interview with marks the former president’s return to X after a lengthy absence of over three years. Earlier in the day, Trump had re-engaged with the platform by posting several campaign videos. In his correspondence, Breton stressed that X must implement "effective mitigation measures" to prevent the amplification of harmful content related to the interview.



Breton highlighted that the European Union would be closely monitoring the situation, particularly given recent concerns about the spread of right-wing extremist content in the United Kingdom. He emphasized that the European Union's focus is on preventing content that could incite violence, hatred, or racism during significant political or societal events, including high-profile interviews and debates.



The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) imposes stringent requirements on "Very Large Online Platforms" like X, mandating that they address and restrict the dissemination of illegal content and tackle disinformation. Although the term "disinformation" is frequently referenced in the DSA, it lacks a specific definition, adding complexity to the enforcement of these regulations.



Breton’s warning to Musk comes amid broader scrutiny of how social media platforms manage content, especially regarding politically sensitive material and its potential impact on public discourse. The outcome of this pressure could have significant implications for how X handles future high-profile events and political content.

