(MENAFN) United Sattes Senator Lindsey Graham has made a public appeal for retired fighter pilots to volunteer and support Ukraine's defense efforts until the country can fully train its own pilots. Speaking at a press conference in Kiev on Monday, Graham emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that while Ukraine has begun receiving American-made F-16 fighter jets, there is a shortage of qualified pilots to operate them.



“If you’re a retired F-16 pilot and you want to fight for freedom, Ukraine will hire you,” Graham stated, encouraging former pilots from NATO nations to come forward. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to get the newly delivered jets into action as quickly as possible.



Several Western countries, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, have committed to supplying Ukraine with over 80 F-16s. Despite their introduction into service in 1978, the F-16s are still in use across various nations, although many are transitioning to newer aircraft like the F-35.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier this month that the first batch of F-16s had arrived and were being used by Ukrainian pilots. However, he did not disclose the exact number of jets or their current combat status. Graham’s call for additional pilot support underscores the ongoing challenges Ukraine faces in integrating and utilizing its new air assets effectively.





