Residential Rental Rates Surge, Defying Inflation In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FipeZAP's latest update from July reveals a 9.23% increase in Brazil's residential rental prices for 2024.



This rate significantly exceeds the inflation rate of 2.87%, as measured by the IPCA. Although the rise slowed slightly from June's 1.43% increase, a 1.12% uptick occurred in July.



This comprehensive survey spans 36 Brazilian cities. It highlights that two-bedroom properties experienced a sharper increase of 1.24%.



Conversely, units with four or more bedrooms saw a modest rise of 0.89%. A total of 31 cities reported climbing rental costs.



Notably, 19 out of 22 state capitals included in the survey demonstrated gains. Porto Alegre topped the list with a 4.30% increase, followed by Campo Grande at 3.49% and Salvador at 2.42%.







In contrast, renta values dipped in a few capitals: Teresina fell by 0.82%, Aracaju by 0.59%, and São Luís by 0.15%. Additionally, six new capitals joined the rental index in July, expanding the dataset further.



The average rental price per square meter settled at R$ 46.41 (approximately $8.44), applying an exchange rate of 5.50.



One-bedroom apartments commanded the highest prices at R$ 60.84 per square meter (about $11.06), whereas three-bedroom units posted lower rates at R$ 40.20 per square meter (approximately $7.31).



São Paulo recorded the highest average rate among the 22 capitals, at R$ 55.69 per square meter (around $10.13), followed by Florianópolis, Recife, Maceió, and São Luís.



These trends highlight the vibrant nature of Brazil 's residential rental market and its significant divergence from broader economic trends.



The rising rental costs starkly contrast with general inflation, posing ongoing challenges for urban dwellers and policymakers.

