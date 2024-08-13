Beyond Appoints Maria Flores Portillo To Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Established revenue leader with proven track record of success promoted to further accelerate go-to-market growth and customer success

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , the pioneering leader in revenue management in the short-term rental (STR) sector, today announced the appointment of Maria Flores Portillo to Chief Revenue Officer. Flores Portillo has been the Managing Director of Beyond's European operation for the past two years, where she rapidly accelerated revenue in the region. In this new role she'll be responsible for creating more efficiency and accelerating growth via Beyond's global sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships teams. Prior to Beyond, Flores Portillo ran global go-to-market teams at a number of companies, including Google and Singtel.

Maria Flores Portillo has been the Managing Director of Beyond's European operation for the past two years, where she rapidly accelerated revenue in the region. In this new role as Chief Revenue Officer, she'll be responsible for creating more efficiency and accelerating growth via Beyond's global sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships teams. Prior to Beyond, Flores Portillo ran global go-to-market teams at a number of companies, including Google and Singtel. Courtesy of Beyond.

Continue Reading

"Maria Flores Portillo is one of the most well-rounded, strategic revenue leaders with whom I've ever had the pleasure of working," said Julie Brinkman, CEO at Beyond. "Her ability to quickly grasp complexity, paired with her dynamite execution, is what has made Beyond the dominant force in the STR market in Europe. As our new Chief Revenue Officer, I know Flores Portillo will unify our global go-to-market strategy for our Professional Hosts and be a powerful driver for how Beyond continues our mission to further power the businesses of STRs."

Beyond's global presence has accelerated throughout 2024, despite continued volatility in the short-term rental industry. Beyond now has customers in more than 100 countries and continues to add more each month. Additionally, Beyond's innovative Search-Powered Pricing is now being used by customers in more than 40 global markets to utilize real-time consumer search data in their revenue management strategies, enabling them to make more money and more effectively manage their marketing & distribution channels.

"The entire travel industry is at a tipping point – there are endless data sources that show vendors exactly what guests want and need – and the short term rental sector has so much opportunity to advance by utilizing this customer intent data," said Flores Portillo, CRO at Beyond. "I'm thrilled to spearhead our global GTM teams as we further evangelize the power of data for this sector, and support our customer base as they grow their own businesses with Beyond."

Beyond launched its Predictive Revenue Solution in early 2024, providing the short-term rental industry with even more consumer-search-driven features and AI capabilities to maximize their revenue potential. The industry has validated the power of these new features – Beyond won the Shortyz Award for Best Ancillary Service Provider, and has been shortlisted for both Skift's Idea Awards , for Leading Innovation in Revenue Management and STR Data Intelligence, as well as the Travolution Awards , for Champions of Data and Best Data Analytics Platform.

Learn more about how Beyond's Revenue Management System can maximize your revenue, minimize your effort, and transform your business.

Beyond is the #1 revenue management system to help unlock new ways to make money with your vacation rentals. Our solutions have helped our customers increase their annual revenue by up to 40%. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has helped thousands of users price millions of listings and make billions of dollars. Beyond's unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, advanced global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, adapt, inform, and automate action for short-term rental managers and owners. Learn more at Beyond .

SOURCE Beyond