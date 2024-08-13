1,505 Children Injured In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,505 children in Ukraine have been injured as a result of Russian aggression.
The press service of the National Police of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"As of August 13, 2024, 1,505 children have been wounded in Ukraine (since the beginning of the full-scale war - ed.), 1,925 children are considered missing, 31,123 children were found," the National Police said.
As reported, as of August 1, 2024, Russian invaders have injured at least 1,489 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
