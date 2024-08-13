عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
1,505 Children Injured In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion

1,505 Children Injured In Ukraine Since Russian Invasion


8/13/2024 6:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,505 children in Ukraine have been injured as a result of Russian aggression.

The press service of the National Police of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"As of August 13, 2024, 1,505 children have been wounded in Ukraine (since the beginning of the full-scale war - ed.), 1,925 children are considered missing, 31,123 children were found," the National Police said.

Read also: Ukraine returns six child ren from temporarily occupied territories - Lubinets

As reported, as of August 1, 2024, Russian invaders have injured at least 1,489 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

MENAFN13082024000193011044ID1108548314


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search