Girls Shine In Peshawar And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matriculation Results

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – The educational boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, have announced the results for the 9th and 10th-grade examinations, with female students achieving remarkable success.

In the Peshawar Board's matriculation exams, Sania Safi, Saeeda Sawera, and Marwa Alam secured the top position by scoring 1,176 marks each. Aiza Ayaz followed closely with 1,175 marks, securing second place, while Jafar Shah achieved third place with 1,174 marks.

Also Read: The Natural Rhythm of Our Body and the Impact of Late-Night Eating

A total of 76,090 students from the 10th grade passed the exams under the Peshawar Board, with a success rate of 87%. For the 9th grade, 68,534 students were declared successful, with an impressive pass rate of 98%. Overall, 181,842 students appeared for the exams under the Peshawar Board, including 95,053 from the 9th grade and 86,789 from the 10th grade.

Across the eight educational boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, and Peshawar-a total of 893,524 students participated in the exams. Among them were 471,020 boys and 422,504 girls.

The results highlight the continued academic excellence of students across the province, with girls particularly standing out this year.