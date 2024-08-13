CFI Expands Partnership with Jordan Football Association, Renames League to "Jordanian Pro League - CFI"

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) Amman, Jordan — 12 August 2024 —

CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with the Jordan Football Association (JFA) through its branch, CFI Jordan. This milestone includes the renaming of the Jordanian Pro League, the pinnacle of professional football in the country, to the "Jordanian Pro League – CFI" for the next three seasons. This expansion not only underscores CFI's deep integration into the country's premier football scene but also its commitment to fostering excellence across the entire region.

Through this enhanced partnership, CFI is set to significantly increase its presence within the Jordanian football landscape. This collaboration ensures that CFI’s brand is closely associated with the "Jordanian Pro League - CFI," the national team, and various other initiatives, reflecting the group’s commitment to supporting football at all levels. The partnership enables CFI to integrate the dynamic spirit of the league and its clubs into our marketing efforts, further aligning our brand with the passion and dedication inherent in the sport.

With Jordan placed in Group B of the decisive Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the national team’s aspirations to reach the World Cup for the first time have ignited passionate support nationwide. This heightened enthusiasm underscores the timely expansion of CFI Jordan’s role, providing increased support to the “Nashama” through this partnership and fostering greater engagement with the community during this critical period.

Samar Nassar, Secretary General of the Jordan Football Association, conveyed the gratitude and appreciation of Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, President of the Association, to CFI. She highlighted CFI's dedication and interest in Jordanian football, marking its name significantly in global sports in general and Jordanian sports in particular. CFI has become closely associated with the achievements and developments of the most important teams and international championships.

The Secretary General praised the expansion of the sponsorship agreement with CFI, stating, "We are proud and honored to continue the partnership with a global institution that has responsibly supported the youth sector and Jordanian football. This long-term and close partnership helps the system achieve financial sustainability."

She also emphasized that the expanded partnership between the Association and CFI embodies the success and fruitful previous cooperation in marketing and promoting the Association and its tournaments over a year and a half. This reflects CFI's recognition of the developments and achievements on various fronts, ultimately enhancing the corporate image in dealing with sponsors, leading to an expansion of the partnership to focus more on professional clubs to increase revenue sources and strengthen financial resources.



Hisham Mansour, Founder & Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, elaborated on the impact of the partnership: "Our collaboration with JFA underscores our commitment to excellence in both sports and finance. We support the national team, the league, and its clubs as they pursue success on the field, just as we do while empowering traders globally. We believe such partnerships resonate well with our audience and allow us to support what they genuinely care about, fostering a culture of innovation and community engagement."

Loay Azar, MENA CEO, added, “Our involvement goes beyond traditional support; it embeds us within the heart of Jordanian football. As the Jordanian Pro League transitions to the Jordanian Pro League - CFI, we look forward to bringing our brand closer to the fans and enhancing their experience through innovative engagements and community-focused initiatives. We express our gratitude to the Jordan Football Association and its leadership, which serves as an exemplary model in creating an investment-friendly sports environment for companies and institutions. By providing numerous marketing and commercial advantages, they have enhanced our ability to reach the largest number of fans of the most popular sport in the Kingdom."

Established in 2017, CFI Jordan marks a significant chapter in the history of its parent group, which has been a prominent and influential cornerstone in the financial sector for over a quarter of a century. This partnership not only enhances CFI’s leadership as the region's leading online trading broker but also reflects CFI Jordan’s deep integration into the region's financial landscape.





MENAFN13082024006667014463ID1108547913