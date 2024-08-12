Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 In Gaza Amid International Calls For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli have killed at least 25 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The latest figures bring the death toll of the conflict to over 39,897 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Government's Office.

The Office also reported that approximately 10,000 people remain missing in Gaza. The Israeli military, meanwhile, has confirmed the death of 36 Palestinian prisoners in its detention centres since October 2023, attributing some deaths to“previous illnesses or injuries caused to them as a result of the ongoing hostilities.” Autopsies on five prisoners revealed that two had signs of physical trauma, including broken ribs. One autopsy concluded that the death“could have been avoided if there had been greater care for his medical needs.”

The Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of 1.8% of Gaza's population, with 75% of the victims under the age of 30, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Amidst the escalating violence, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement calling for“de-escalation and regional stability” in the Middle East and an urgent ceasefire. The three leaders expressed their support for ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, calling for an immediate resumption of negotiations and the release of hostages.

“We agree that there can be no further delay,” the leaders stated.“The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.”

The statement also addressed Iran, urging the country and its allies to“refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

“They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability,” the statement concluded.“No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.”

The joint statement was signed by President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom.