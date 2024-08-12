Zelensky Meets With U.S. Senate Delegation
Date
8/12/2024 7:30:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with a U.S. Senate delegation led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine's defense.
The Ukrainian leader said this in his nightly address to the nation on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Today I held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation. Senators Graham and Blumenthal – they represent both parties. I thanked America for supporting our defense; and it is crucial that Ukrainians and Americans are truly victorious in our defense of normal life and people's freedom," Zelensky said.
According to him, during the meeting, the parties discussed what exactly is needed to bring this war to its end and to bring it to a just end. Zelensky said he had explained in detail Ukraine's need for long-range capabilities.
"Today, I also held a meeting with our international experts – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office. We have thoroughly planned meetings and negotiations for the second half of August and September. We know how to strengthen Ukraine and what can help us achieve justice," he said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
