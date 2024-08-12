(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the dynamic food landscape, M. Dias Branco, a key Brazilian player, faced significant challenges in Q2 2024.



The company reported a net of R$190 million ($34.55 million), a 12.8% drop from the previous year.



Revenue also declined by 7.7% to R$2.6 billion ($472.73 million). Consequently, their stock price fell by 3.66% to R$28.45 ($5.17) on Monday.



XP Investments pointed out multiple factors behind the weak performance. Lower prices reduced gross margins, partly due to product mix changes.



Palm oil prices increased, unfavorable exchange rates and persistent high sales costs led to a slight decrease in biscuit market share, despite major price reductions. Financial expenses also rose due to currency fluctuations..







The adjusted EBITDA of R$337 million ($61.27 million) missed XP's expectations by 2% and lagged behind market consensus by 5%.



Although June prices were 6.7% higher than the quarter's average, XP analysts remain cautious about future prospects, expecting potential profit downgrades.



Furthermore, JPMorgan noted that the results were disappointing. The company boosted volumes by 12% year-over-year but lowered prices more than the industry average by 17.3%.



This price reduction, partly explained by product mix, was also driven by increased competition.



Despite a weaker real and higher commodity prices leading to price hikes in June, challenges linger.



These price increases have not fully compensated for margin pressures. While biscuit market share dropped, shares in pasta and flour grew.

Brazil's M. Dias Branco's Q2 2024: Analyzing the Downturn

JPMorgan keeps a neutral recommendation with a target price of R$34 ($6.18), reflecting margin recovery uncertainties.



Similarly, Itaú BBA observed that the EBITDA margin of 12.8% was 150 basis points below expectations.



This margin compression wasn't fully expected by the market, contributing to the stock's underperformance compared to the Ibovespa by nearly 20% since Q1 results.



In summary, M. Dias Branc is navigating through tough market conditions and pricing challenges.



The financial landscape remains uncertain, affecting investor confidence and stock performance.



The upcoming quarters will be crucial as the company works to stabilize its finances and restore investor trust.

MENAFN12082024007421016031ID1108546565