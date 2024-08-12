LAZYDAYS SCHEDULES RELEASE OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

(NasdaqCM: GORV) will announce its second quarter 2024 results no later than before the opens on August 16, 2024. A call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 877-407-8029 / +1 201-689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit .

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV since its inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Its commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families, who rely on Lazydays for all their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, Lazydays is growing its network through both acquisition and new builds. Its wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you are a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, Lazydays' dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

