Basket & Bushel teams with Tennis Channel for 2025 Cincinnati Open trip sweepstakes

Itasca, Illinois, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basket & Bushel is partnering with Tennis to offer shoppers a chance to win a vacation to the 2025 Cincinnati Open tennis in Ohio. The produce brand has also teamed up with two American tennis professionals to highlight its fresh fruits and vegetables in new tennis athlete-inspired recipes. Basket & Bushel is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

“We're excited to partner again with Tennis Channel to highlight all of the fresh fruits and vegetables available with Basket & Bushel and continue to build awareness of the brand,” said Boyd Irving, Vice President of Exclusive Brands for Associated Food Stores and Topco member.“We know these new recipes will serve up an ace with our shoppers who are always looking to include more fruits and vegetables in their family's diet.”

New tennis athlete-inspired recipes include a Goat Cheese Zucchini Bake and Veggie Lasagna with American tennis pros Bianca Andreescu and Shelby Rogers. Additional new recipes include Cucumber Lime Spritzer, Lemon Blueberry Loaf Cake, and Blackberry Glazed Grilled Chicken.

As part of the partnership with Tennis Channel, Basket & Bushel is offering shoppers a chance to win a vacation to one of the most historically significant tennis events in the U.S. – the Cincinnati Open. First played in 1899, the competition is the nation's longest-running professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin. The tournament is scheduled for August 11-19 this year.

Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a tennis vacation to the 2025 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by visiting secondservesweeps.com through August 19, 2024. One winner will receive a three-night twin share accommodation in Cincinnati, VIP seats for two days of play at the Cincinnati Open, round-trip airfare for two from a major airport in the US to Cincinnati and Tennis Channel merchandise. The sweepstakes winner will be announced on August 21.

-About Basket & Bushel-

Basket & Bushel is a produce brand featuring more than 130 packaged fruit and vegetable products to make it even easier to get delicious quality produce into family meals and snacks.

The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country.

-About Topco Associates, LLC-

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Basket & Bushel brand. For more information, please visit .

-About Tennis Channel-

Tennis Channel ( ) and its sibling network T2, which are owned by Sinclair, Inc., are the only television-based multiplatform destinations dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The networks have the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world's most voluminous sports, with multiple men's and women's tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel and T2 have rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and are the exclusive U.S. homes of all men's ATP World Tour and women's WTA Tour competitions, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, United Cup, and Laver Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel+ is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also oversees a network of close to 20 podcasts and is a co-owner of Pickleballtv, a joint-venture with the Professional Pickleball Association.

