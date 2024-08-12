Irishman Shot By Malta Police After Allegedly Stabbing Ex

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Valletta: Maltese shot dead an Irish man on Monday after he allegedly stabbed to death his Maltese ex-girlfriend, an official statement said.

The man, whom police identified as a 50-year-old Irish national, was shot early Monday after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, and after confessing to the crime, police said in a statement.

At the woman's apartment in Birkirkara, police found the 48-year-old dead from stab wounds, with the possible murder weapon nearby, police said.

Police had been alerted to the suspect when he entered a seaside hotel with a gun and threatened employees, the statement said.

He was found on rocks behind the hotel, "and started pointing the weapon at his head."

"The man told the police that earlier he had killed his ex-partner," the statement said.

Malta's police commissioner, Angelo Gafa, told a press conference the victim had filed harassment reports in April and May, after receiving insulting emails from him, news reports said.

Last week she contacted police to tell them she believed her ex-boyfriend was in Malta, Gafa said.

The suspect was shot on the shore after he pointed his gun at police, the statement said, adding that the weapon turned out to be a replica.