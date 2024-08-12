President Abbas Set To Arrive In Russia Today On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) MOSCOW / PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to arrive in Russia on Monday on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Palestinian ambassador to Russia said that President Abbas is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir tomorrow.

He added that President Abbas will discuss with President Putin ways to support the efforts made to stop the ongoing aggression against Palestinian people and to immediately deliver humanitarian aid to the stricken Strip.

He pointed out that the meeting will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

The ambassador pointed out that the President will thank Russia for its support for the Palestinian cause and people at various levels and in all international forums.