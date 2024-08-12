Inventhelp Inventor Develops Safe-Like Electronic Bank For Saving Money (CLM-661)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new device to assist individuals with saving cash for a certain goal," said an inventor, from Whitehall, Ohio, "so I invented the SAFE BOX. My design would be a great tool for teaching the importance of saving."

The invention provides a new design for an electronic bank. In doing so, it allows the user to set a savings goal. It also ensures the money is safe and inaccessible until a certain savings goal is met. As a result, it would delayed gratification. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-661, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp