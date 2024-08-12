Spartan Vacations Announces Support For Kids Beating Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spartan Vacations

Spartan Vacations Donating check to Kids Beating Cancer

Spartan Vacations is proud to announce its support of the new The Villages Chapter of Kids Beating Cancer.

- Nick PappasWINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spartan Vacations is proud to announce its support of the new The Villages Chapter of Kids Beating Cancer. The is constantly evolving, and everyone at Spartan Vacations and VOA Worldwide is always looking for ways to enhance both our clients' vacation experiences and our community.That's why we are excited to announce our partnership with Kids Beating Cancer, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children diagnosed with Cancer and their families. In line with their missions of making travel more affordable, giving our clients a better vacation experience for less, and supporting those in need, we are pleased to donate to The Villages Chapter of Kids Beating Cancer.Kids Beating Cancer Announces Luncheon and Fashion ShowThis new chapter of the organization is hosting its inaugural 'Get on Board with Kids Beating Cancer' Luncheon and Fashion Show at the beautiful Savannah Center on November 19, 2024. This event is a gathering and a celebration of our collective efforts to make a difference. We at Spartan Vacations and VOA Worldwide are excited and eager to participate, and we hope you are, too."By coming together as a community, we can make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer," stated Nick Pappas of Spartan Vacations. "The Villages Chapter of Kids Beating Cancer has been working tirelessly to raise funds for this cause, and we are honored to be a part of their efforts."By becoming a sponsor or attending this event, you contribute to a noble cause and be part of a memorable experience. The Luncheon and Fashion Show promise to be a delightful affair, with opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and make a difference. All proceeds from the event go directly to supporting children battling Cancer and their families.Why Spartan Vacations Supports Kids Beating CancerWith the support of the local community, Kids Beating Cancer aims to build a Children's Center that will be more than just a haven. It will be a beacon of hope and healing for families facing the same journey. Together, Kids Beating Cancer, Spartan Vacations, and VOA Worldwide believe we can build a day when every child can experience the joy of life before dying.We don't want parents of children diagnosed with Cancer or one of 80 malignant or non-malignant life-threatening diseases to hope for a cure to change a child's and parent's life. Kids Beating Cancer and their sponsors want to be a part of finding a cure.Kids Beating Cancer strives to remove barriers that prevent families from accessing life-saving treatments, the best and only hope for a cure for their child. This organization stands up for these special children and their families who only want what every parent wants for their child: health, survival, and a cure for Cancer. The urgency of this cause should motivate and inspire us to act now.With their combined donation, Spartan Vacations and VOA Worldwide have cemented their support of The Villages Chapter of Kids Beating Cancer, both now and in the future. We recommend anyone interested in supporting these children and their families contact the organization directly atAbout Spartan Vacations:Many consider Spartan Vacations the gold standard of quality , affordable vacations. Members have felt it helps beat the inflationary cost and allow more travel for less money, giving members an enhanced vacation experience to travel more and enjoy the best of times.

