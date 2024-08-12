Discovered Russian Romanov Family Relics Come To Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELKTON, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2024 Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions , known internationally for their sale of historic letters and documents, will be offering at auction a pair of Russian Romanov Family treasures originally discovered at a small New England sale and now being offered internationally. These pieces were once owned by Grand Duke Serge Alexandrovich (1857-1905), Grand Duke of Russia, son of Emperor Alexander II of Russia and Governor-General of Moscow from 1891-1905. The Grand Duke was an influential figure during the reigns of his brother Emperor Alexander III of Russia and his nephew Emperor Nicholas II who was the last reigning Emperor of Russia. In 1884, Serge married Princess Elizabeth of Hesse and by Rhine, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria. He was assassinated later that year by a terrorist anarchist bomb at the Kremlin during the 1905 Russian Revolution. Included in the sale is an exquisite gold pocket watch owned by the Grand Duke

featuring an Empire shaped case with a hinged back and high polish finish. On the reverse is a royal crest in red and white enamel. At the top of the face is the maker mark for French L. Leroy & Cie of 7 Boulevard de la Madelaine, Paris. Complete with blued steel moon hands, glass crystal, and Arabic numbers in black enamel, in working condition. Also to be offered is the Grand Duke's platinum ring

featuring a stunning blue sapphire set at the center bearing a carving of a standing figure holding a sword and shield. Surrounding the top portion of the sapphire are thirteen round faceted diamonds. The remaining portion is accented by a band of faceted emeralds.

A cased gold pocket watch with chain once owned by Grand Duke Serge Alexandrovich (1857-1905) Grand Duke of Russia, son of Emperor Alexander II of Russia and Governor-General of Moscow from 1891-1905. The Grand Duke was an influential figure during the reigns of his brother Emperor Alexander III of Russia and his nephew Emperor Nicholas II who was the last reigning Emperor of Russia. To be sold at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions August 16, 2024.

A .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol given by notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone to Chicago Cub outfielder Kiki Cuyler who would later become a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. To be sold at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions August 16, 2024.

Another exceptional piece in the 1900+ lot sale is a presentation engraved pistol given

by notorious mobster Alphonse Capone

to Chicago Cubs star outfielder and future Hall of Famer Kiki Cuyler

in 1929.

The pistol is a Colt Model 1908 .25 caliber semi-automatic with the receiver and slide heavily engraved with ornate scrollwork. The presentation engraving incorporates the dedication: "To Kiki My Favorite Cub" as well as "Alphonse Capone," "1929," and a Chicago Cubs logo. Capone was a rabid Cubs fan, and owned a box seat at the first base line.

A letter from notorious atomic age spy Julius Rosenberg , of incredible rarity, will also be coming to the block. Rosenberg (1918-1953) was an American electrical engineer and one of the most infamous spies of all time. In the typed 1945 letter, Rosenberg defends his "loyalty, patriotism, and devotion" after having been dismissed three days earlier by the Signal Corps for having been a member of the Communist Party. Regardless, Rosenberg and his wife Ethel would be arrested in 1950, tried, and executed for espionage, bringing on decades of debate over their innocence or guilt.

Of perhaps the greatest interest is the personal address and telephone book

owned by American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The small, plastic-bound 64-page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. Each entry generally includes a name, address, company, and often multiple telephone numbers. The book was earlier offered for private sale only and drew offers in the "area of $100,000..." said auctioneer Bill Panagopulos. These offers were rejected by the owner who insists that he is more concerned that the book be used for research purposes, specifically with the aim of uncovering Epstein's purported ties to foreign intelligence services or governments.

Entries in the book include former president Donald Trump, candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., Alan Dershowitz, and many giants in the fields of industry, finance, law, entertainment, etc.

Other important lots include a set of books on Irish history signed by John F. Kennedy , a gold pen given by Adolf Hitler

to Eva Braun's father, a letter by Dwight Eisenhower recalling D-Day

to a top aide, and three important letters from Napoleon Bonaparte, one giving orders from Moscow , another declaring victory from the battlefield of Eylau . All lots in the sale may be viewed and bid upon at the Alexander Historical Auctions website , or via Invaluable or LiveAuctioneers.

Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: [email protected] ,

website: historyauctioneer .

