ASEAN’S Growing Dilemma: Choosing Between OECD And BRICS

In July, key ASEAN meetings in Laos unveiled shifting strategies among its members, spotlighting how Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are recalibrating their international alliances.



These meetings, which drew significant global attention, emphasized ASEAN's role in promoting international dialogue yet revealed underlying fractures within the group. Each country is charting its own course in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.



Indonesia and Thailand are leaning towards the OECD, known for its wealthy nation membership. This reflects their aspirations to boost economic credibility and attract global investments.



Malaysia, contrastingly, is pursuing membership in the BRICS , seeking to diversify its economic ties away from traditional Western influences and mitigate its reliance on the U.S. dollar.



The strategic realignments stem from economic self-interest and historical diplomatic identities. Indonesia, for instance, aims to continue its legacy of significant economic reforms by aligning with OECD standards.







Malaysia's move towards BRICS reflects lessons from past financial crises, emphasizing the need for economic alternatives to Western-dominated financial systems.



Thailand's dual pursuit of OECD and BRICS membership encapsulates its historical balancing act in diplomacy. The country maintains independence while leveraging relationships with both Western and Eastern blocs.



These individual paths underscore a broader narrative: ASEAN's unity is being tested by the diverse economic goals and political strategies of its members.



The bloc, while striving to maintain a collective front, must navigate the complex dynamics of a multipolar world. Aligning with larger global powers can significantly influence regional stability and economic prosperity.



This evolving situation highlights the essential, yet challenging, role ASEAN plays in shaping Southeast Asia's future amidst global shifts.

