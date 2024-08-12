UN states anti-tourism demonstrations possibly to spread

(MENAFN) The recent surge in anti-tourism protests across Spain is likely to spread further throughout the region, according to Peter DeBrine, a senior project officer for sustainable tourism at UNESCO, as reported by The Guardian.



In recent months, demonstrations have erupted in major Spanish cities and popular tourist destinations, including Malaga, Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Granada, and Barcelona. The protests reflect growing frustration among residents who argue that the influx of tourists has rendered their cities increasingly unlivable. Spain, which is the world’s second most-visited country, is experiencing heightened tensions between locals and the tourism industry.



DeBrine observed that these protests are indicative of a broader issue, noting that the tolerance threshold in these popular destinations has been surpassed. “What we’re seeing is that we’re breaching a threshold of tolerance in these destinations,” he remarked. “It’s really trying to rebalance the situation. It’s totally out of balance now.”



Reports from Reuters indicate that a rally in Palma de Mallorca in July attracted around 10,000 participants. Protesters voiced concerns over skyrocketing prices and the overwhelming pressure on public services due to the influx of tourists. The situation is exacerbated by a housing crisis in high-traffic areas, where short-term rental properties have pushed local residents out of the market, worsening housing affordability issues.



In Barcelona, anti-tourism sentiment has led to more direct actions, with protesters using water guns on tourists and displaying signs that read “Tourists go home” and “You are not welcome.” While DeBrine criticized these extreme measures as “not necessary,” he emphasized that such actions are likely to persist unless there is a significant change in policy.



DeBrine has called for a shift in approach from policymakers to better address the needs of local residents while managing tourism more sustainably. He warned that the risk of these protests expanding beyond Spain is substantial if current issues remain unaddressed.

