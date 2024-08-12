Ananya Panday Seeks Divine Blessings On ‘Shravan Somvaar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Ananya Panday has sought divine blessings from Lord Shiva on the occasion of the fourth 'Shravan Somvaar'.

Ananya took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing next to Shiva Linga, adorned with flowers. She is seen sitting with folded hands as the picture was taken. She then shared a closeup image of the Shiva Linga.

For the caption, the actress wrote:“Shravan Somvaar.”.

August 12 marks the fourth Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. The Shravan Somwar Vrat holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees fast as they believe it brings blessings.

Talking about Ananya, she made her acting debut in 2019 with“Student of the Year 2." She was then seen in“Pati Patni Aur Woh," a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday has then worked in movies such as“Khaali Peeli," "Gehraiyaan," "Liger,"“Dream Girl 2,” and“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”.

She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller, "CTRL,” and the web series titled“Call Me Bae.”.

In "CTRL," Ananya will be seen as a content creator. The project marks Ananya's second film following 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which explores the digital space impacting lifestyle. It also stars Vihaan Samat, portraying a romantic couple who produce content on social media.

Talking about“Call Me Bae," it traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself lifting 120 kg in the gym.

The clip was captioned:“120 kg weeeeeee. What doesn't kill you makes you you,” followed by a biceps emoji.