Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Over Delhi HC Order Refusing To Quash CBI Case: Report

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Chief and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High order, which refused to quash his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, Bar & Bench reported.

