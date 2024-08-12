عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Over Delhi HC Order Refusing To Quash CBI Case: Report

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Over Delhi HC Order Refusing To Quash CBI Case: Report


8/12/2024 1:23:33 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High order, which refused to quash his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, Bar & Bench reported.


This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

MENAFN12082024007365015876ID1108542947


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search