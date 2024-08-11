A Tense Standoff: The US Considers Amnesty Deal For Venezuela’S Maduro
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Wall Street Journal report from August 11 reveals that the U.S. is contemplating an amnesty deal for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
This proposal aims to secure his resignation and promises that neither he nor his top officials would face legal action. Such a strategy is designed to facilitate a peaceful change in leadership.
Amidst a contentious Political landscape, Venezuela's electoral integrity is under scrutiny. The National Electoral Council, which supports Maduro, declared him the winner with 52% of the votes.
In contrast, the opposition insists their candidate, Edmundo González, actually won 67% of the vote.
The Carter Center, a respected U.S.-based organization, has validated Edmundo González's win in Venezuela's presidential election.
The discrepancy and opaque electoral process have sparked widespread allegations of fraud.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recognized González as the legitimate winner, highlighting the election's failure to meet international standards.
Opposition figures like María Corina Machado are now facing persecution; Machado has been forced into hiding in Caracas due to threats of arrest.
The current U.S. offer includes a promise not to pursue future prosecutions if Maduro steps down and acknowledges the opposition's win.
Internationally, pressure mounts for transparency. Both Brazil and the United States demand a clearer electoral process.
Responding to these calls, Venezuela's Supreme Court initiated an audit of the election results.
However, skepticism about the electoral system's reliability remains high. Brazil has also stated it won't recognize the results without verified transparency.
The U.S. aims to mitigate a potential crisis by proposing amnesty, hoping to avert further economic and social decline in Venezuela.
Maduro's decision remains uncertain, as he has historically resisted external pressures and clung to power.
The outcome of these negotiations could profoundly affect regional stability and political dynamics.
