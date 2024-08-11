'I'll Bring Him To The Lord, Or I'll Send Him There'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers at his South Sudan orphanage.

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers presents his best-selling book, "Another Man's War."

New 'Machine Gun Preacher' Documentary Chronicles Justice for War-Torn Children in East Africa

- Sam Childers, Machine Gun PreacherCENTRAL CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sam Childers, better known as the Machine Gun Preacher, squats in the East African brush with his trusty AK-47. In the wake of yet another battle against rebel militias like the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) - as depicted in his motion picture 'Machine Gun Preacher'.Childers' heroism in rescuing hundreds of children from rebel militias will be probed more deeply than ever before in the upcoming documentary,“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary.” Audiences eagerly await its release Aug. 9th, 2024 for a detailed glimpse into the relentless efforts of the Machine Gun Preacher in confronting the LRA's reign of terror.The documentary will be released at .“He's out there somewhere,” Childers said of rebel leader Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.“I'll either bring him to the Lord, or I'll send him there. One or the other. My rifle aims true enough, but my words are just as powerful.”Childers' nonprofit organization, Angels of East Africa, operates orphanages and safe havens throughout the war-torn region, providing essential care, education and vocational training to children affected by conflict. The documentary underscores the urgent need for continued support to safeguard vulnerable communities and ensure a future free from fear and violence, Childers said. The film shares new footage of Childers' daring missions into enemy territory, where he risks his life to save innocent lives and dismantle the infrastructure of the many rebel militias that are out there to kidnap innocent children.“Kony and his LRA have inflicted unimaginable suffering on innocent children and families. He is hiding in the Congo today, they say. Maybe that's why God wants me there,” said Childers, a former biker gang member turned Christian, who in 2013 became the first American to receive the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice.“Our mission is clear: to rescue as many children as possible and bring justice to those who perpetrate these heinous crimes."The documentary also features the return of Australian director and filmmaker Kevin Evans, who co-directed Childers' first self-titled documentary released in 2014. Inspired by the Machine Gun Preacher's commanding presence as an international children's advocate, author and speaker, Evans aimed to use“Never Stop” as a platform to show the brutal nature of humanitarian crises that continue a quarter-century after Childers first landed in eastern Africa.While in hiding, Joseph Kony has reportedly linked up with other rebel militias and remains a menacing figure perpetuating violence across South Sudan border regions, along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda borders. Their atrocities of these combined rebel militias – including the abduction of children for use as soldiers and sex slaves – have devastated countless families and communities.“Sam has rescued thousands of children from Hell on Earth – for 25 years. That's basically a lifetime,” said Evans.“He's established homes, education for children and training programs for rescued older kids, all while working toward what could be a deadly confrontation with Joseph Kony himself, one of the most feared warlords on the planet.“His story needs to be told, and then re-told, and then re-examined through the lens of time. The violence may ebb and flow, but the reality of vulnerable people will always remain the same.”Movie-goers first encountered Childers' story of bravery and devotion in the 2011 film“Machine Gun Preacher” (2011, Relativity Media & Lionsgate Films) starring Gerard Butler and Michelle Monaghan."Never Stop" explores the Machine Gun Preacher's transformative journey, tracing his beginnings as a troubled biker in Pennsylvania to his profound conversion to Christianity in 1992. Fueled by a newfound faith and a relentless desire to make a difference, Childers made a fateful decision in the late 1990s to journey to eastern Africa. Ignoring warnings from seasoned aid workers, he took bold steps to establish Angels of East Africa.Today, Angels of East Africa continues to operate in the eastern Africa warzone, providing 24/7 care and support for approximately 350 children across its orphanages and homes. In South Sudan, the organization's main Children's Home in Nimule serves as a beacon of hope for around 185 children, offering not just shelter but also comprehensive educational opportunities and vocational training to prepare them for a brighter future.In Northern Uganda, where scars from Kony's brutal reign with the LRA still haunt communities, Angels of East Africa remains steadfast in its mission. Many of the children under their care bear physical and emotional wounds from the atrocities inflicted by LRA militia members. Despite ongoing challenges, including Kony's continued evasion of justice, Childers and his team persevere in their commitment to ensure every child's safety and well-being.“The evil of Joseph Kony lives on, wherever he might be, but our resolve to protect these children remains unshakeable," affirmed Childers.“We will not rest until every child is safe and given the chance to rebuild their lives. As we prepare to release 'Never Stop – 25 Years of Missionary or a Mercenary,' we invite viewers to join us in supporting our mission. Together, we can bring hope to those who need it most.”-30-(About Sam Childers and Angels of East Africa: Sam Childers, known as the Machine Gun Preacher, is an American pastor and founder of Angels of East Africa, dedicated to rescuing children from the LRA and providing them with shelter, education and hope. Operating in South Sudan, Uganda, and beyond, Angels of East Africa continues to make a profound impact on the lives of children affected by conflict.About the Documentary: "Never Stop - 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary" is a documentary film directed by Kevin Evans, exploring Sam Childers' extraordinary journey of saving children in war-torn Africa. Scheduled for limited release on August 9th, 2024, the film highlights Childers' courage, Christian faith and the enduring legacy of compassion.)

