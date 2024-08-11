KO Journalist Selected For E4M Journalism Award

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a proud moment for Kashmir Observer, Nazir Ganaie, Multimedia Head at the organization has been named a finalist for the prestigious Exchange4Media 40 Under 40 Award of Excellence in Journalism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Ganaie will receive the award on August 13, 2024, at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

The award recognizes the country's top young journalists for their exceptional contributions to the field.

E4M English Journalism 40 under 40 Awards is an annual gathering that celebrates excellence in journalism, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field, and provides a platform for thought- provoking discussions on the evolving landscape of media and journalism.