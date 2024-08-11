Israel kicks out NATO state’s diplomats

(MENAFN) The Israeli has expelled eight Norwegian diplomats, who were engaged with the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, in a move condemned by European officials. The expulsion order, issued by Israeli Foreign Israel Katz, stems from Norway's recent actions, including its recognition of Palestinian statehood and support for a complaint against high-ranking Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the International Criminal Court (ICC).



Katz criticized Norway for its stance, accusing it of rewarding “murderers and rapists” rather than supporting Israel in its fight against "Palestinian terrorism" and the "Iranian axis of evil." He further claimed that Norway’s policy on the Palestinian issue had become too one-sided, leading to its exclusion from any further involvement in the matter.



Norway’s recognition of Palestine as a state in May was part of a broader European initiative, coordinated with Ireland and Spain, and aimed at supporting moderate forces amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store defended the move as support for moderates in a prolonged and harsh conflict.



The ICC case mentioned by Katz involves alleged war crimes committed by Israeli and Hamas leaders during last October’s raid on southern Israel and Israel’s subsequent military response. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan issued arrest warrants in May for three Palestinians and two Israelis, including Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Norway, which recognizes the ICC’s jurisdiction, has indicated it would be obligated to detain these officials if they entered Norwegian territory

