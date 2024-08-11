British administration exposes ‘national scandal’

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is grappling with a severe housing crisis, with recent statistics revealing that more than 150,000 children are currently residing in temporary accommodations such as hostels and bed-and-breakfasts. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has characterized this situation as a “national scandal,” emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue.



According to data released by the of Housing, Communities and Local (MHCLG) on Thursday, there were 151,630 children living in temporary housing as of March. This number represents a significant increase of 15percent since March 2023 and surpasses the populations of cities like Ipswich, Blackpool, and York.



The reliance on temporary housing, including bed-and-breakfasts, which are intended for emergency use for a maximum of six weeks, has become widespread. Families with children are often forced to remain in these accommodations for extended periods, sometimes months or even years, leading to instability and a lack of permanent roots.



Polly Neate, Chief Executive of the housing charity Shelter, highlighted the emotional toll on families who are “living out of suitcases” without a stable home environment. The high utilization of temporary housing is seen as a consequence of inadequate national policies that prioritize managing homelessness rather than preventing it.



Hannah Dalton, Housing Spokesperson for the District Councils’ Network, criticized the current approach, arguing that it reflects a broader policy failure. She pointed out that local councils are burdened with addressing the fallout of homelessness instead of implementing preventive measures.



The situation underscores a critical need for comprehensive and effective strategies to tackle the root causes of homelessness and provide stable, long-term housing solutions for families in need.

